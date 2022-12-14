Senior Connect
License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say

Johnnie Keheir Giddens
Johnnie Keheir Giddens(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Mariah Ellis and Kayla Morton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville’s license plate reader technology has led to the identification of not only a car involved in a deadly collision earlier this month, but a suspect now jailed and facing charges, police said Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 2020 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop that eventually resulted in a fatal collision along Skibo Road and Morganton Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The driver of the Charger was identified as Johnnie Keheir Giddens, thanks to license plate reader technology, a news release from police said.

Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, died at the scene of the Dec. 2 wreck, while Angelia Holmes, 52, and Hannah Barton, 28, were both treated for injuries — but survived the crash, police said.

Police previously said their preliminary investigation revealed an officer in a cruiser saw Giddens’ car traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road. The officer initiated their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the car, however could not stop the car, resulting in Giddens colliding with multiple cars at a red light on Skibo Road at Morganton Road, police said.

In July, CBS 17 obtained data that up to that point the technology has helped the city assist in 257 felony arrests, 115 misdemeanor arrests and 54 stolen cars. This technology has been in place since Nov. 2021.

Giddens has been charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, willful speed competition, speeding 80 in a 45 and a red light violation.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

