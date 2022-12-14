LGBTQ community celebrates new law protecting marriage, continues fight for human rights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While advocates at the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast describe marriage as a basic right, they say the new law doesn’t fully protect same-sex or interracial couples.

“If we can’t have our basic rights and our basic liberties to be housed, then the marriage sort of becomes a backburner thing,” said Caroline Morin, executive director of the center.

The Respect for Marriage Act doesn’t protect the LGBTQ in all the ways many hoped. For instance, it doesn’t codify the 2015 landmark Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges.

“Should that decision be overturned, there is still roughly half the states where LGBTQ marriage would be in jeopardy or likely immediately invalidated,” said Morin. “States that passed constitutional amendments prior to 2015 -- some of those would become active again. In those states, LGBTQ people would be outrightly not able to marry or face difficulties like county clerks denying marriage licenses or other things we saw leading up to the 2015 marriage equality decision.”

Under the Respect for Marriage Act, states are required to recognize marriages performed elsewhere but are not required to perform gay marriages. It does guarantee federal benefits tied to marriage, though Morin says that is only the tip of the iceberg of issues the LGBTQ community faces.

“We have folks in North Carolina, folks in our community here who lose their jobs or face harassment and discrimination on the job for being LGBTQ community members,” said Morin. “We have folks who lose their housing or are denied housing for being members of the LGBTQ community. There are all sorts of adverse outcomes that LGBTQ people have to face.”

Still, Morin says it’s cause for celebration, especially with many believing some Supreme Court Justices have their eye on gay marriage after overturning Roe v Wade.

“A lot of the decisions are based on the same rights that LGBTQ marriage equality was based on, so there was an immediate concern when those decisions came down that LGBTQ marriage would be affected,” said Morin.

The fight for rights within the LGBTQ community is still brewing as Morin and others hope another act will one day become law.

“The Equality Act at least provides a threshold to protect us in our housing and employment and public spaces so that we can lead public lives with dignity.”

For now, it’s still time for LGBTQ and interracial couples alike to celebrate this victory, knowing there is more work ahead toward true equality.

“Take the win because we don’t get that many of them,” said Morin. Right after you’ve taken the win, you can get to work. You can plug in at the LGBTQ Center here in town. You can contact your legislator, you can contact the governor -- basically, any place that you can raise your voice.”

