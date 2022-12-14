Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month.

Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond.

Moore was originally arrested on Dec. 3rd and charged with felony child abuse in connection with injuries suffered by 2-year-old Khalil Leak. Leak was pronounced dead on Dec. 1st at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after he was taken off life support.

Lenoir County investigators say they learned that Leak was injured while at a West Macon Street home in Pink Hill. Deputies also say that Leak had been in Moore’s care since Nov. 28. Moore is the boyfriend of Leak’s mother.

Jimmie Wilson, Leak’s grandfather, told WITN that Leak and his sister had been picked up earlier that week by Moore.

According to Wilson, Moore then took the children to Pink Hill’s recreation center park. Wilson said Moore said the children had fallen often while playing that day.

“We found out that he has bruises to the brain, brain bleeding, liver damage, rectum damage, and all kind of damage to his body. Then we were informed that he was not going to make it and he had 72 hours to live,” Wilson told WITN in an interview.

