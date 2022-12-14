Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old shot, killed after finding gun; family members arrested

The police captain in Gaston County said the child appeared to have gained access to a gun inside the home. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff, Nikki Hauser and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting where a 4-year-old child was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Gaston County police report the child died of a gunshot wound after the boy’s mother, father, and another relative living at the home failed to secure a gun properly.

Investigators said the boy and one of his siblings found the gun that day and discharged it.

According to WBTV, the three adults living inside the home were identified as 22-year-old Savannah Brehm, 22-year-old Hector Mendoza and 21-year-old Keith Strughill.

Police said the family members have been arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and a misdemeanor of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

“I heard the news and that just devastated me,” said neighbor Sierra Stevens. “And then I heard it was a 4-year-old, and I started bawling.”

Gaston County Police Department Capt. Bill Downey urged all parents to keep their weapons safe and out of the reach of children while the incident remains under investigation.

“When a child is involved it’s very gut-wrenching. It’s heartbreaking and very shocking to the system,” Downey said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
A 70-year-old woman from Hampstead has died after being mauled by two dogs at a home on Holiday...
Hampstead woman passes away after being mauled by two dogs
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
Mental Health
Doctor shares tips to avoid loneliness, stress this holiday season
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
Police: Man charged in Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest