First Alert Forecast: stormy frontal system to make a quick visit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy frontal system drives your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of a warm front, expect cool high temperatures in the 50s for Wednesday. Behind the warm front and ahead of a cold front, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Chilly temperatures ought to quickly follow the passage of the cold front for Friday and the weekend.

Your First Alert Forecast also includes shower chances with this frontal system: 10% Wednesday afternoon, 50% Wednesday night, 70% Thursday, 30% Thursday night, and 0% Friday. Though just enough atmospheric shear and instability may develop to convert some of the gusty rain cells to a stray strong or severe storm, most of the elements you see on radar will be nice and tame with a little beneficial rain.

Peek at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

