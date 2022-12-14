Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: stormy frontal system to make a quick visit

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 13, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy frontal system drives your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of a warm front, expect cool high temperatures in the 50s for Wednesday. Behind the warm front and ahead of a cold front, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Chilly temperatures ought to quickly follow the passage of the cold front for Friday and the weekend.

Your First Alert Forecast also includes shower chances with this frontal system: 10% Wednesday afternoon, 50% Wednesday night, 70% Thursday, 30% Thursday night, and 0% Friday. Though just enough atmospheric shear and instability may develop to convert some of the gusty rain cells to a stray strong or severe storm, most of the elements you see on radar will be nice and tame with a little beneficial rain.

Peek at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Timothy Craig Iannone
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 13, 2022
First Alert Forecast: chilly & dry ahead of next system
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: dry with classic holiday chill, changes coming later this week
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022