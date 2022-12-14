Senior Connect
Elwell Ferry in Bladen County resumes operations after repairs

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry, one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries, resumed operations on Dec. 14 after repairs to the hydraulic line that runs the propellers, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Back in October, the ferry resumed operations after a two-year hiatus, which started when the previous contract ended in 2020.

The ferry runs seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. Having your vehicle moved across the ferry is free, and you can find it at 2700 Elwell Ferry Road.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

