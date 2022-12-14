Doctor shares tips to avoid loneliness, stress this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays bring many families and close friends together, but not everyone has that community to lean on, making some days lonely, and others stressful.

Dr. Kathleen Young with Novant Health says it’s easy to have expectations from social media or everyday life of what the holidays are supposed to look like, but she suggests maybe taking a break from social media and also recognizing that everyone’s holidays might look different.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves for the holidays and really, it’s up to us what expectations that we set for ourselves over the holidays, and what we want to make of those days,” Dr. Young said. “I talk about all the time with people on social media, because there are some positive things about social media, it’s a way to keep up with people who maybe don’t live nearby. But it really also does a lot to set expectations for the way holidays should look like and what ways maybe a family should look like. And people can get really caught up scrolling and seeing all of these pictures of things that look a certain way, which may or may not reflect reality. And so I strongly encourage people, if they’re struggling during this time of year, to maybe take a break from social media, and really focus on being present in the moment themselves rather than, you know, looking online and seeing all these maybe unrealistic expectations.”

Another thing Dr. Young recommends is making a schedule and sticking to it, whether that be a phone call with a close friend or getting outside for routine exercise.

“Sometimes we get out of our routines even during the holidays, and it’s very easy to kind of, you know, forget or put to the side the things that are a part of what keeps us well and going routines. And so one of the ways to make sure to do that is to be planful. And think about you know, if you’re somebody who does think exercise is an important thing, make sure that you plan time for doing something like that [or] being outdoors if that’s something that makes you feel good,” Dr. Young said. “Being able to think and plan ahead for that is really helpful. Also, even thinking just about things like making sure you get plenty of sleep and do things for yourself. Like if you if you’d like a warm bath or maybe just like time for meditation and mindfulness, those things can be really helpful too.”

She says even if you are still struggling, there is help out there and she encourages anyone to reach out to someone that can help.

Coastal Horizons has mental health resources available throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

The organization has offices in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Counties. They offer individual, group and family counseling, peer support services and so much more.

New Hanover County: 910-343-0145

Pender County: 910-259-0668

Brunswick County: 910-754-4515

If you need hotline help: remember the number 988.

Loneliness for seniors

Dr. Young noted that a lot of senior citizens go through changes in life and especially feel lonely during the holidays if they don’t have any family nearby and are unable to travel.

“I think a really good starting place is you know, each county has Senior Services, and they’re really, really good. The senior Resource Center here in New Hanover County has such an amazing array of services available for just about anything that anyone would be looking for, as well as ways to connect people with other opportunities in the area. And so I recommend that to people all the time as a way to be able to get connected, and just have that opportunity to maybe even meet one new person that can start a chain of, of maybe something even big,” Dr. Young said.

