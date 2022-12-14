Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raises $12,500 for local youth program, gives new car to lucky winner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raised $12,500 to help fund Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) and awarded a brand new car to one lucky winner.

Pender County resident William Fagan claimed the grand prize, a brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, at D&E Mitsubishi of Wilmington on Dec. 14. Tahira Perry and Katlyn Stroud, both Pender County residents, won a $1,000 and a $500 cash prize respectively.

Money was raised via raffle ticket sales of $10 each.

WRAAP aims to bridge educational and social gaps between “at-risk” children, families and communities in the city and county. You can learn more at their website.

