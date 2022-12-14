Senior Connect
Updated COVID-19 boosters now available for everyone six months and older at New Hanover Co. Pandemic Operations Center

New Hanover County has announced that updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine formulas are now available for everyone six months of age and older.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine formulas from Pfizer and Moderna are now available for everyone six months of age and older.

According to the announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expanded the eligibility to include this age group.

Families with children between six months and five years of age should first discuss vaccination with a health care provider, as there is specific timing for each dose.

“We are excited that the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are now available for everyone 6 months and older and have shown great efficacy and safety in all clinical trials,” said Pandemic Operations manager Jon Campbell. “These vaccines will help ensure everyone has a high level of protection against severe illness from COVID. We encourage everyone to discuss their options for the bivalent vaccine or booster with their healthcare provider and know that the Pandemic Operations Center is also available as a resource and to answer questions.”

Those with questions about the vaccine or boosters are encouraged to visit the NHC Health Department website.

According to the announcement, initial vaccines and boosters are available at the Pandemic Operations Center on a walk-in basis during the following times:

  • Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The NHC Pandemic Operations Center is located at 1507 Greenfield St. in Wilmington. Members of the community may also pick up free at-home tests and masks during the operating hours.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County website or call the Pandemic Operations Call Center at (910) 798-6601.

