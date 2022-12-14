Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes and his bicycle with a Nissan Pathfinder before leaving the scene.

Enzor has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

