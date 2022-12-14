Senior Connect
Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

The Columbus County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes and his bicycle with a Nissan Pathfinder before leaving the scene.

Enzor has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

