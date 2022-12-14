Senior Connect
Columbus Co. man arrested on charges related to sex acts with a student

A man formerly employed by Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw has been arrested and charged with three counts of sex act with a student.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man formerly employed by Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw has been arrested and charged with three counts of sex act with a student.

28-year-old Irvin James Braddy was booked on three counts of sex act with a student on Dec. 12 and has received a $75,000 secured bond, according to a Columbus County Detention Center booking record. His next court appearance is listed as Jan. 4.

“We were made aware of the situation and immediately reported it to the appropriate agencies,” said Lindsey Quick, chief branding officer with Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina. “The individual involved is no longer employed at Thomas Academy or Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina. We have worked closely with authorities, and they will continue to have our full cooperation. The safety and well-being of the children in our care is most important and we decline to provide any further comments as to not hinder the legal process.”

This is a developing story; WECT has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

