Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police

A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody.
By Kayla Morton, Angela Taylor, John O'Loughlin, Gilat Melamed and Amber Trent
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) - A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody.

Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.

Police said that the suspect, Ann Byrum, 51, was “trespassing after hours at the Zebulon Community Park” and that officers found she had an “outstanding warrant from Randolph County for flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, fail to heed lights and sirens, and expired registration.”

Officials said an officer attempted to take Byrum into custody, but “she attempted to flee in a white Lexus.” During this, the officer was dragged by the car and “shot in the upper body,” according to officials.

Police officials said while Byrum was trying to flee, Officer Colby James was dragged by the vehicle and the car left the “paved driveway and traveled into the wooded playground, pinning James in the door jam.”

Police said that the officer drew his firearm while being dragged and the firearm went off as the vehicle " struck trees and shrubs,” officer James was injured by a gunshot wound to the “left upper arm.”

Officials said the officer has since been taken to a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrum then took off, but she was taken into custody in Johnston County near the intersection of Buffalo and Byrd roads, officials said.

Officials said an officer attempted to take Byrum into custody, but “she attempted to flee in a...
Officials said an officer attempted to take Byrum into custody, but “she attempted to flee in a white Lexus.” During this, the officer was dragged by the car and “shot in the upper body,” according to officials.(Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

Police said that this is still under investigation and will release more information at a later time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last...
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a...
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody: police
A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late...
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet