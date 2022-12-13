Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive

Wilmington Fire Department delivers food drive donations to Nourish NC
Wilmington Fire Department delivers food drive donations to Nourish NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington Fire Department took donations collected during their 20 Days of Christmas food drive to Nourish NC on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Each day, the community was asked to bring different non-perishable food items on Nourish NC’s wish list.

Food collected will be used for Nourish NC’s Market on Market and backpack programs for people in need.

