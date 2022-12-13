UNCW proposes new tuition and fee increases for 2024 fiscal year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has proposed new tuition and fee increases for the 2024 fiscal year, though it still requires final approval from the Board of Trustees.

Tuition rates for students would increase by 5.5 percent, with undergraduate nonresidents’ tuition from $19,063 to $20,112, graduate residents’ tuition from $4,719 to $4,979 and graduate nonresidents’ tuition increased from $19,104 to $20,155.

This would help pay for the following identified needs:

$348,498 for supporting a growing graduate teaching assistant population with tuition scholarships and stipends

$1,055,000 for ‘need-based aid to approximately 300 additional students with unmet needs.’

$500,000 for merit-based scholarships

$269,275 to supplement the existing faculty and staff retention fund and effectively retain talented faculty and staff

$77,193 to provide library resources for recent degree programs

$90,000 to hire an additional counselor to meet student’s needs

The university also seeks to increase the Campus Life (Student Union) fee by $10.50, $138 from in FY23 to $148.50 in FY24 to remain competitive in recruiting student employees.

The fee is a component of the Student Activity Fee, currently $698.95, and with the $10.50 increase, would be $709.45. The increase wages to 7.6 percent.

The Student Health Center fee would also go up, from $246.07 in FY23 to a projected $270 in FY24. This increase would support $21.09 for reimburse salary and benefits reserves and $2.84 for medical supply costs.

The increase in the Athletics Fee by $45 from $774.55 in FY23 to $819.55 in FY24, helping the university in additional mandatory increases and/or market conditions.

The university has also outlined adjustments to different tuition, program and course fees as follows:

A newly approved BS Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) Program Fee for an annual $495 charge.

The existing MA Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) Program Fee for an annual $450 charge.

The graduate program Master of Coastal and Ocean Policy (MCOP) Differential Tuition for an annual $1,800 charge.

MS Supply Chain Differential Tuition is newly approved and for an annual $450 charge.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) Course Fee would be a total charge for $3,825. In addition, the changes would transition from the current program fee to individual course fees so other interested students can complete the residencies.

Student housing rates at all properties owned by UNCW would also increase by 4% in FY24. Based on data provided by UNCW, the average price for the lowest-cost double room would be $2,971 per semester. All-access meal plan rates would go up by 6%, and after-tax price of base plan, would go from $1,949 to $2,086.

