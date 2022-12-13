Rocky Point Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School teacher Jessica Barnette has even more to celebrate on her birthday Tuesday after she was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Barnette, who teaches kindergarten and first grade, received the award during a school assembly Tuesday.

She is the first Milken Educator Award recipient from Pender County Schools. The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize for Barnette.

She is among up to 40 elementary educators across the nation who will receive the honor during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Seeing success in one grade is tremendous, but Jessica’s excellent teaching skills have helped bring growth to her class of early learners in both kindergarten and first grade – a significant feat,” said Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop. “Celebrating this Award together with a birthday is a special moment for all of us. We are proud of everything Jessica has done in her career and look forward to seeing her reach even greater heights.”

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt says that early grade students at the school are lucky to get Truitt as one of their first – if not very first – teachers as they start school.

“It’s no surprise that Jessica is constantly requested by students and parents to loop to the next grade level with her from one year to the next,” Truitt said. “She starts by creating great relationships with her students and their families and shows true excitement with their learning. And learn they do – virtually all of Jessica’s students last year were above grade level on their mCLASS reading assessments.”

