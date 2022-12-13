Recipients revealed for over $9 million in grant funding from New Hanover Community Endowment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment has revealed the recipients of $9 million in grant funding.

According to an announcement by the endowment, funding will be distributed to nonprofits in New Hanover County. This round of funding marks the first for the endowment, which was established through the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.

The amount given to each recipient will be posted to the New Hanover Community Endowment Website later this week.

Recipients include the Cameron Art Museum, Coastal Horizons Center, the American Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter and others. In alphabetical order:

A Bike for Every Child

A Safe Place

Access Dental Care

ACCESS of Wilmington

Advance Youth Outreach

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees

American Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter

Association of Fundraising Professionals, Cape Fear Chapter

Beacon Education

Blank Canvas Awareness Art

Bread for Life Senior Pantry

Brooklyn Arts Music Academy

Cameron Art Museum

Camp Schreiber Foundation

Canines for Service

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry

Cape Fear Collective

Cape Fear Group Homes

Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity

Cape Fear HealthNet

Cape Fear Literacy Council

Cape Fear Museum Associates

Cape Fear Volunteer Center

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, Cape Fear Regional Office

CFCC: Child Day Care

CFCC: Underserved Students

Child Development Center

Children’s Cancer Patients of the Carolinas

Children’s Museum of Wilmington

City of Wilmington: Recreation Division

Classical Charter Schools of America

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome

Coastal Horizons Center

Community Boys & Girls Club

Community Counseling Center

Community Enrichment Initiatives

Comprehensive Care of Wilmington

Diaper Bank of North Carolina

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services

DREAMS Center for Art Education

East Carolina Community Development

Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia

Eden Village

El Cuerpo (Christ Community Church)

Elderhaus

Extension Master Gardners Volunteer Association

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear

Feast Down East

Financial Protection Law Center

First Tee Greater Wilmington

Five14 Revolution

Food Bank of Centeral & Eastern NC at Wilmington

Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum

Genesis Block Foundation

Global Connections

Good Shepherd Center

Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation

Harbor United Methodist Church

Hope Recovery United Methodist Church

Independent Works

Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center

Kids Making It

Leading into New Communities

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare

Masonboro.org

MedNorth Health Center

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard of Wilmington

NCSU Cooperative Extension: New Hanover County Center

No Limit Boxing Club

NourishNC

NSEA Swim

Peer Recovery Resources

Pine Forest Cemetery Board

Port City Breastfeeding Project

Quality Life Blueprint

SEEDS of Healing

Smart Start of New Hanover County

Soaring as Eagles Outreach Ministry

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church

StepUp Wilmington

The Anchor United Methodist Church

The Dance Cooperative

The Healing Place

The Kairos Center

Third Person Project

This Whole Life Foundation

Tides

Transitions Foundation NC

UNCW Learn-to-Swim Program

UNCW: Center for Education in STEM

UNCW: Health & Applied Human Sciences

UNCW: Health & Human Services

UNCW: MI CASA

UNCW: Nursing (Barbership Initiative)

UNCW: Public Health

UNCW: Social Work

Voyage of Wilmington

WATERway NC

Welcome Home Angel

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry

Wilmington Fire Department

Wilmington School of the Arts

Wrightsville Beach Museum of History

YMCA of Southeastern NC

Young Mogul Development Group

Young Scientist Academy

Youth Villages North Carolina, Wilmington

YWCA Lower Cape Fear

