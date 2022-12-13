Recipients revealed for over $9 million in grant funding from New Hanover Community Endowment
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment has revealed the recipients of $9 million in grant funding.
According to an announcement by the endowment, funding will be distributed to nonprofits in New Hanover County. This round of funding marks the first for the endowment, which was established through the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.
The amount given to each recipient will be posted to the New Hanover Community Endowment Website later this week.
Recipients include the Cameron Art Museum, Coastal Horizons Center, the American Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter and others. In alphabetical order:
- A Bike for Every Child
- A Safe Place
- Access Dental Care
- ACCESS of Wilmington
- Advance Youth Outreach
- Alliance for Cape Fear Trees
- American Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter
- Association of Fundraising Professionals, Cape Fear Chapter
- Beacon Education
- Blank Canvas Awareness Art
- Bread for Life Senior Pantry
- Brooklyn Arts Music Academy
- Cameron Art Museum
- Camp Schreiber Foundation
- Canines for Service
- Cape Fear Center for Inquiry
- Cape Fear Collective
- Cape Fear Group Homes
- Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association
- Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity
- Cape Fear HealthNet
- Cape Fear Literacy Council
- Cape Fear Museum Associates
- Cape Fear Volunteer Center
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, Cape Fear Regional Office
- CFCC: Child Day Care
- CFCC: Underserved Students
- Child Development Center
- Children’s Cancer Patients of the Carolinas
- Children’s Museum of Wilmington
- City of Wilmington: Recreation Division
- Classical Charter Schools of America
- Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome
- Coastal Horizons Center
- Community Boys & Girls Club
- Community Counseling Center
- Community Enrichment Initiatives
- Comprehensive Care of Wilmington
- Diaper Bank of North Carolina
- Domestic Violence Shelter and Services
- DREAMS Center for Art Education
- East Carolina Community Development
- Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia
- Eden Village
- El Cuerpo (Christ Community Church)
- Elderhaus
- Extension Master Gardners Volunteer Association
- Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear
- Feast Down East
- Financial Protection Law Center
- First Tee Greater Wilmington
- Five14 Revolution
- Food Bank of Centeral & Eastern NC at Wilmington
- Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum
- Genesis Block Foundation
- Global Connections
- Good Shepherd Center
- Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation
- Harbor United Methodist Church
- Hope Recovery United Methodist Church
- Independent Works
- Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center
- Kids Making It
- Leading into New Communities
- Lower Cape Fear LifeCare
- Masonboro.org
- MedNorth Health Center
- Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard of Wilmington
- NCSU Cooperative Extension: New Hanover County Center
- No Limit Boxing Club
- NourishNC
- NSEA Swim
- Peer Recovery Resources
- Pine Forest Cemetery Board
- Port City Breastfeeding Project
- Quality Life Blueprint
- SEEDS of Healing
- Smart Start of New Hanover County
- Soaring as Eagles Outreach Ministry
- St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church
- StepUp Wilmington
- The Anchor United Methodist Church
- The Dance Cooperative
- The Healing Place
- The Kairos Center
- Third Person Project
- This Whole Life Foundation
- Tides
- Transitions Foundation NC
- UNCW Learn-to-Swim Program
- UNCW: Center for Education in STEM
- UNCW: Health & Applied Human Sciences
- UNCW: Health & Human Services
- UNCW: MI CASA
- UNCW: Nursing (Barbership Initiative)
- UNCW: Public Health
- UNCW: Social Work
- Voyage of Wilmington
- WATERway NC
- Welcome Home Angel
- Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry
- Wilmington Fire Department
- Wilmington School of the Arts
- Wrightsville Beach Museum of History
- YMCA of Southeastern NC
- Young Mogul Development Group
- Young Scientist Academy
- Youth Villages North Carolina, Wilmington
- YWCA Lower Cape Fear
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.