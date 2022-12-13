Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for approximately 14,550 Art of Green laundry detergent products.

According to the announcement, recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, through the eyes or through a break in the skin.

Included in this recall are Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches.

Product Name UPC Codes Date Codes Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles 4315204860 LOT M 220315 Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles 4315204850 LOT M 220314 Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 33.8-ounce pouches 4315204874 LOT Q 220324 LOT Q 220325 LOT Q 220326 LOT Q 220328

Per the announcement, UPC codes are located on the back label near the barcode and the date codes can be found on the cap of the 100-ounce bottles or the back left corner of the 33.8-ounce pouches. All recalled products have “Art of Green” printed on the front of the label.

The CPSC report stated that there have been no reported incidents or injuries as of this time. However, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the firm for a full refund. The recalled products should be disposed by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in the household trash. Those who are in possession of a recalled product are asked to not empty the product prior to disposal.

In order to receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the UPC code and date code. They should contact AlEn USA at 800-615-3191 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. They may also send an email to artofgreen@alenusa.com or visit artofgreenalert.com or artofgreen.com and select “RECALL” for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.