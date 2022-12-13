Recall issued for five batches of ByHeart infant formula

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that ByHeart has recalled five batches of infant formula.

Per the announcement, the voluntary recall followed a positive Cronobacter sakazakii test sample at the third-party packaging facility used by ByHeart. As of this time, none of the distributed product has tested positive for any contaminants. Additionally, there have been no received consumer complaints that would indicate any illness.

The product affected by this recall is ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24-ounce containers. Recalled product batches can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled batches include:

22273 C1

22276 C1

22277 C1

22278 C1

22280 C1

The use by date of “01 JAN 24″ or “01JUL24″ is also printed on the recalled batches.

According to the release, Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

If an infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter infection, contact your health care provider. Additionally, illnesses and adverse events may be reported:

Customers in possession of the recalled product should dispose of said product. ByHeart will reach out directly to all customers via email who purchased orders from these recalled batches. Those with questions are encouraged to contact ByHeart via email at notices@byheart.com or by text at 1-909-506-2354.

If an infant has already consumed all of the formula, there is no reason for concern and no additional action is needed. The parents of these infants should contact their pediatrician if they have any questions.

ByHeart will cover the cost of two cans of alternate formula for affected customers. Additionally, these customers will receive two cans of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Formula for free on their next order.

For more information about these measures, please visit the ByHeart website. For more information about this recall, please visit the FDA website.

