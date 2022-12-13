Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 12-12-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-12-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Timothy Craig Iannone
New Hanover County Jury convicts man for 1996 rape and kidnapping case
This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season...
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season...
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued...
Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued...
Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk