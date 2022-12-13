Planning board approves 79-home suburb near Cedar Grove Middle School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal for 79 single family lots on 27.18 acres in Brunswick County at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Known as Cedar Crossing, the planned development comes from H & W design on behalf of the owners, RFHC Inc. The property sits at the west side of the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and Stanley Road, located about 2 miles northeast of Varnamtown and less than a mile from Cedar Grove Middle School.

Cedar Crossing will have minimum two-car parking lots, 6.65 acres of dedicated open space and 1.67 acres of recreation space. The property and most of the surrounding areas are zoned rural residential (RR), though there are several acres zoned for high density residential (R-6000) to the southeast. Compared to RR zoning, R-6000 zoning lets developers building smaller lots and allows for some multifamily uses.

The action submitted to the planning board was for a planned development and not a rezoning, meaning that it doesn’t need to go to the county commissioners for another vote.

You can see the full meeting agenda on the Brunswick County website.

Proposed site plan for Cedar Crossing development in Brunswick County (Brunswick County Planning Board)

