Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA

The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes.
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes.

Councilmembers received thousands of emails from members of People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, in recent weeks. Those emails raised concerns that penning is inhumane.

Representatives of the Ocean Isle turtle rescue first brought concerns to the board about the foxes. They initially asked for a trap-and-release program, but the council later learned that was against North Caroline state statute.

According to state law, foxes cannot be trapped and released in an effort to curb spread of diseases like rabies. Trapped foxes must either be euthanized or released into large pens used for training hunting dogs.

Turtle rescue representatives say the foxes on the island are no longer afraid of humans because of people feeding them. That creates safety concerns for volunteers working to protect turtle nests.

Deb Allen, who coordinates the turtle rescue, said she agreed with the council’s decision. She said her main concern is the safety of her volunteers.

“I just want to clarify: this is not about saving sea turtles,” she said. “This is about protecting my volunteers. I’m so fortunate I have 150 amazing volunteers. It’s my job to protect them and nothing is going to stop me from doing that.”

