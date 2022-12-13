Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle nests on the beach.

The OIB Sea Turtle Protection Organization once brought forward an idea to capture and later release foxes. Deb Allen, island coordinator for the turtle rescue, previously said the foxes have become more bold and less scared of humans.

But releasing a trapped fox is illegal in North Carolina due to concerns about rabies; a trapped fox must be either euthanized or put into pens. The town council decided they would be penned and sent to large enclosures used to train hunting dogs. PETA got involved, and thousands of emails were sent to town councilmembers.

Allen says she agrees with the council’s decision to suspend the action to research the issue further.

“I just want to clarify: this is not about saving sea turtles. This is about protecting my volunteers. I’m so fortunate I have 150 amazing volunteers. It’s my job to protect them, and nothing is going to stop me from doing that,” Allen said.

