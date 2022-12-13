NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906.

According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews complete their inspections. The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

According to the NCDOT, crews will inspect the Sunset Blvd. bridge near Shoreline Drive beginning Dec. 14 at 7:30 a.m. The northbound lane will be closed until the work is completed. As of this time, crews are expected to finish their inspection by Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.