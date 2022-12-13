Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Myrtle Beach City Council passes resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers show up in neighborhoods

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism...
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism in all forms.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa and Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council is taking a stance against antisemitism and any form of racism or religious intolerance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism in all forms.

This comes after a series of antisemitic flyers have shown up in neighborhoods across the Grand Stand and Pee Dee. Mayor Brenda Bethune also said during the meeting that there was another incident on Monday involving antisemitic comments but didn’t go into detail about the incident.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Horry County police asked residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and materials being handed out. The flyers circulating around were citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers

Flyers have also been found in parts of Conway, Surfside Beach and Georgetown County.

Bethune said that standing up against antisemitism and all forms of racism is not only important for the community, but also for her because she has family members who are Jewish.

“We want the city of Myrtle Beach, we want our community to be of acceptance, love and diversity,” Bethune said.

The resolution states that the city of Myrtle Beach is committed to “countering antisemitism and hate through engagement with civic and community leaders and by cultivating an inclusive, just and respectful community.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison

Latest News

A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres...
Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
The University of North Carolina Wilmington has proposed new tuition and fee increases for the...
UNCW proposes new tuition and fee increases for 2024 fiscal year
Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last...
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run