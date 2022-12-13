Myrtle Beach City Council passes resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers show up in neighborhoods

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council is taking a stance against antisemitism and any form of racism or religious intolerance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism in all forms.

This comes after a series of antisemitic flyers have shown up in neighborhoods across the Grand Stand and Pee Dee. Mayor Brenda Bethune also said during the meeting that there was another incident on Monday involving antisemitic comments but didn’t go into detail about the incident.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Horry County police asked residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and materials being handed out. The flyers circulating around were citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.

Flyers have also been found in parts of Conway, Surfside Beach and Georgetown County.

Bethune said that standing up against antisemitism and all forms of racism is not only important for the community, but also for her because she has family members who are Jewish.

“We want the city of Myrtle Beach, we want our community to be of acceptance, love and diversity,” Bethune said.

The resolution states that the city of Myrtle Beach is committed to “countering antisemitism and hate through engagement with civic and community leaders and by cultivating an inclusive, just and respectful community.”

