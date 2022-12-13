Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man.

Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented.

McZeke was last seen traveling toward Tabor City, N.C. on Highway 701. He is known to drive a bronze 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with South Carolina license plate number BZR111.

He was last seen wearing a beige hat, a red, white and navy plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans and a tan jacket.

If you see him you’re asked to call 843-248-1520 or your local police department.

