Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC

Moddie McZeke Jr., 80, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen traveling toward Tabor...
Moddie McZeke Jr., 80, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen traveling toward Tabor City in his truck (pictured above).(Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man.

Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented.

McZeke was last seen traveling toward Tabor City, N.C. on Highway 701. He is known to drive a bronze 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with South Carolina license plate number BZR111.

He was last seen wearing a beige hat, a red, white and navy plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans and a tan jacket.

If you see him you’re asked to call 843-248-1520 or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Jessica Barnette is presented a check for $25,000
Rocky Point Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award
The Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap...
Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA
Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last...
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
A police officer was injured Monday night after he was dragged by a vehicle and his firearm...
Zebulon officer shot after his firearm goes off while being dragged by suspect’s Lexus, police say
A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and...
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case