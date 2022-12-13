Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.

The free parking is only taking place on the 200 block of Front Street (between Grace and Chestnut streets), it’s not the entire downtown area. Once the 300 block construction finishes (between Grace and Walnut streets), free parking will be available through the end of the year.

The construction began in April and made the 200 block storefronts hard to access during the six month period. One well-known coffee shop, Drift Coffee, opened up their downtown location in the middle of the construction. Ever since the street has been open and accessible, the business has seen an increase in customers.

They’re hopeful that when people find out about the free parking through the holiday season, more customers will come in.

“We’ve gotten about 40% to 50% busier from just the road and the sidewalk being open. I think pedestrians are there but they don’t want to go into an area that’s under construction, so they just avoid it along with our businesses. We thrive on convenience, foot traffic and being able to get something very quick and there was a lot of friction getting down this road,” said Ben Powell, co-owner of Drift Coffee.

WECT has done plenty of stories over the last 8 months about the various improvement projects taking place downtown, from underground water and sewer to stormwater improvements.

While those will help the infrastructure of the city, some businesses say closing the street has hurt their sales. That’s why the city and other groups have worked to increase foot traffic there.

“We do appreciate that it has caused a burden to some of the local businesses and we’ve been working with them. We’re very sympathetic to that and that’s another reason we are looking for ways to help them, which includes providing this free parking,” said Jennifer Dandron, City of Wilmington media manager.

If you take advantage of the free parking, remember that there is still a strict 2 hour parking limit from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

