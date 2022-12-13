Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in...
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y, Aug. 9, 1950. Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” team, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Ambler, Pa. He was 93.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93.

His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.

One of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, the lefty posted a record of 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games (263 starts) in 13 seasons with the team.

Simmons tied for the major league lead with six shutouts in 1952 and had a career-best 21 complete games in 1954. He ranks fifth in team history in wins and innings (1,939 2/3), sixth in games started, tied for sixth in shutouts and ninth in strikeouts (1,052). He was selected to three All-Star teams with the Phillies in 1952-53 and 1957. He started the 1952 and 1957 All-Star Games.

A member of the pennant-winning “Whiz Kids” team, Simmons missed part of the 1950 season, including the World Series, serving in the National Guard during the Korean War. He also missed the entire 1951 season while fulfilling his military commitment.

The 1950 Whiz Kids were swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Simmons went 193-183 with 163 complete games, 36 shutouts and a 3.54 ERA in 569 career appearances (462 starts) over 20 big league seasons with four teams. He won a World Series in 1964 with the Cardinals.

He was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 1993.

Simmons is survived by his two sons, Timothy and Thomas, and daughter, Susan. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy, in 2012.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

A Florida man is accused of killing his roommate over a video game console.
Roommate killing trial begins
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, officials say