First Alert Forecast: dry with classic holiday chill, changes coming later this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright but chilly Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 50s. A high pressure cell will maintain mostly clear skies into Tuesday night as temperatures angle for the frosty lower and middle 30s by Wednesday morning.

Next, a low pressure system with Gulf of Mexico moisture access will bring a wave of rain chances: 10% Wednesday, 50% Wednesday night, 70% Thursday, and 30% Thursday night. Amid the action, expect temperatures to peak in the 50s Wednesday and surge through the 60s Thursday before retreating to the 40s Thursday night.

Peek at a more settled weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days - anytime - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.