Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: chilly & dry ahead of next system

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Tuesday. A high pressure cell will maintain mostly clear skies into Tuesday night as temperatures angle for the frosty lower and middle 30s by Wednesday morning.

Next, a low pressure system with Gulf of Mexico moisture access will bring a wave of rain chances: 10% Wednesday, 50% Wednesday night, 70% Thursday, and 30% Thursday night. Amid the action, expect temperatures to peak in the 50s Wednesday and surge through the 60s Thursday before retreating to the 40s Thursday night.

Peek at a more settled weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days - anytime - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: dry with classic holiday chill, changes coming later this week
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 13, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Dec. 12, 2022
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & sunny ahead of midweek rain