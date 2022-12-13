Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres which were the proposed home to a development rejected by the Brunswick County Planning Board in September.

Brought by Criteria Development, the proposal only includes requests for annexation and initial zoning of the property. Those acres are located along Malmo Loop and Colon Mintz roads and just off of U.S. 74/76.

As it stands, the tract is zoned for the county as rural residential.

The proposed zoning is a mix, which is detailed in the image below. Twenty-one acres would be zoned for multifamily (M-F), 68 acres for Flexcode (FCZ), 57 acres for commercial (C-1), 602 acres for conservation (CD) and 1,365 acres for medium-density residential (R-6). Flexcode zoning allows for more compact, pedestrian-oriented uses.

Proposed initial zoning for 2,114 acres brought to the Town of Leland (Town of Leland)

The zoning could hypothetically support thousands of homes, especially with 1,365 acres of R-6 that can support seven units per acre, but the agenda only includes a request for rezoning without a specific development to fill the property.

Town council will consider the proposal at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. You can find the agenda for that meeting here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.