Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County home.
Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a 46-year-old woman with failing to report the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend.

Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday.

Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County home. They say that a hospice nurse making a routine visit to the house noticed that the man was dead. Investigators were notified and responded to the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators said they believed the man had been dead for at least three days. They say Ferguson told them she had been caring for him and talking with him.

The man did have a terminal illness, deputies said, but his death is under investigation and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Ferguson is now out on bond on a charge of failure to report a death and a citation for marijuana possession.

Ferguson was charged with drug trafficking in 2014. At that time, deputies said she used a forged prescription to buy 250 methadone tablets at a local pharmacy.

In 2008, Ferguson, who was also known as Jennifer E. Swanda, was convicted of felony accessory after the fact of second-degree murder. Swanda and four others were accused of helping to cover up a 2006 Dan Street murder and hiding the body of Sven Warren Spearman in the woods.

Swanda/Ferguson was released from prison in September 2011 after serving nearly five years of a maximum 6.7-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Timothy Craig Iannone
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

Latest News

Johnnie Keheir Giddens
License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say
Moddie McZeke Jr., 80, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen traveling toward Tabor...
Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe
While advocates at the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast describe marriage as a basic right,...
LGBTQ community celebrates new law protecting marriage, continues fight for human rights
Corbin Moore / Khalil Leak
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism...
Myrtle Beach City Council passes resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers show up in neighborhoods