Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) -The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard that left Oregon Inlet earlier this month.

The Coast Guard received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel “Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet.

Missing are 65-year-old Kevin Hyde, and 75-year-old Joe Ditomasso.

The vessel is transiting from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida with a planned port call in Jupiter, Florida.

Coast Guard assets in the region continue urgent marine information broadcasts and communications with mariners to help locate the overdue vessel.

Anyone with information regarding the Atrevida II is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at (757) 398-6700.

