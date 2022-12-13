Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet

“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) -The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard that left Oregon Inlet earlier this month.

The Coast Guard received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel “Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet.

Missing are 65-year-old Kevin Hyde, and 75-year-old Joe Ditomasso.

The vessel is transiting from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida with a planned port call in Jupiter, Florida.

Coast Guard assets in the region continue urgent marine information broadcasts and communications with mariners to help locate the overdue vessel.

Anyone with information regarding the Atrevida II is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at (757) 398-6700.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last...
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late...
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second...
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned