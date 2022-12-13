Senior Connect
Carolina Beach police detective receives National Computer Forensics Institute award

Out of over 1,500 participating examiners, Tice was ranked #45. U.S. Secret Service Wilmington Resident Agent in Chart Wade Fleming presented the award.(Carolina Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Police Department Detective James “Nick” Tice was awarded a National Computer Forensics Institute Top Examiner Award by a U.S. Secret Service agent on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Per a police department announcement, the NCFI recognizes 50 local law enforcement graduates each year for digital examination techniques that can be used in investigations into violent crimes, financial fraud and network intrusion among others. Their productivity was measured via their use of media (such as USB drives, CDs), Etech (cellphones, recorders) and hard drives (desktop and laptop computers, network storage systems).

Out of over 1,500 participating examiners, Tice was ranked #45. U.S. Secret Service Wilmington Resident Agent in Chart Wade Fleming presented the award.

“We are extremely proud of Detective Tice for receiving this award”, said Chief Vic Ward in the announcement. “We highly value our partnership with the US Secret Service and RAC Fleming for his support of our forensic lab. This joint venture has allowed Detective Tice to receive specialized training which has been instrumental in assisting multiple law enforcement agencies further their investigations.”

