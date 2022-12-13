Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach.

As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint.

Two of those educators teach at Myrtle Beach Primary School, Tamisha Hines and Kim Thomas.

”Economically, it’s been a rough year for everyone – and with the holidays just around the corner and inflation still running hot, a lot of people will find themselves stretching to make Christmas happen,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation Fund. “These educators do so much for our children and our communities, and we want to help pay it forward whenever we can. The gift cards will allow them to put a Bo on their holiday plans and will certainly spread some holiday cheer to their classrooms!”

In addition to the Bo-nuses, each teacher’s school received donated books, plenty of chicken, biscuits and tea as part of the celebration.

