Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last...
Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County.

According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.

Now, 24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run resulting in death. According to the authorities, he was taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center and has been placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to contact their Wilmington office at (910) 395-3917 or dial *hp.

See also: Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

