Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran

FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on...
FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia post was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart, according to a statement from the Army post. The shooting happened at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Hillman was a soldier assigned to the brigade.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the killing, citing the active criminal investigation. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released.

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

Hillman joined the 2nd Brigade at Fort Stewart in July 2021.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
24-year-old Jeffrey Tywan Bryant
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

Latest News

Alishah Pointer's body was found in November 2021.
Officials: 3 suspects plead guilty in death of 22-year-old found in abandoned home
A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres...
Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’