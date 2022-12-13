Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.
By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber.

The company released a statement saying Lewis was a veteran employee of almost 10 years.

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family, as the Battle Lumber Company family mourns this loss as well,” the company stated.

Friends say Lewis was a wonderful father who worked hard for his family.

According to friends, Lewis was caught in a machine at the mill and pallet company, although that couldn’t be confirmed by authorities, WRDW reports.

It appeared to be an accident, but a final determination on that will be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to officials.

The coroner said his body hasn’t been taken to the lab yet because of a backlog issue.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017,...
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

Latest News

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discusses what the bill, to be signed into law...
Buttigieg calls Respect for Marriage Act 'huge relief'
Inflation
US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
Ram recalls 1.4 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly