Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson.

According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive.

Stevenson was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and brown boots.

The WPD asks that you call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

