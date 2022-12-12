Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson
55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson.

According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive.

Stevenson was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and brown boots.

The WPD asks that you call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

