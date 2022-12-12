Senior Connect
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today

The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from...
The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road.

During the closure, a flagger will allow thru traffic to flow one direction at a time. The repair work will occur between Sunnyvale Drive and Bryan Road.

