One lane of River Road to close for repairs today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road.

During the closure, a flagger will allow thru traffic to flow one direction at a time. The repair work will occur between Sunnyvale Drive and Bryan Road.

