North Carolina to receive over $1 billion in opioid funding from CVS and Walgreens

Professionals in the East are responding to CVS and Walgreens Pharmacies opioid settlements announcement(n/a)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina will receive over $1 billion in opioid funding from CVS and Walgreens as part of litigation against the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid crisis. Overall, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion.

“In addition to the financial settlement, CVS and Walgreens, along with Walmart earlier, have agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. This court-ordered injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again,” Attorney General Josh Stein’s office stated in a press release.

The agreement terms will be reviewed by states, each of which has until the end of the year to join. At that point, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS agreements will go to local governments for sign-on in the first quarter of 2023. Stein writes in the press release that North Carolina intends to join the agreement.

“This crisis is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Stein in the press release. “It’s the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. Too many people have died and too many more have had their lives torn apart. It is on their behalf that my colleagues and I have worked so hard on a bipartisan basis to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis.”

While Walmart’s payment will be mostly paid in the first year, CVS’s payments will be done over 10 years and Walgreens’ over 15 years. Given enough governments sign on, payments will start coming in at the second half of next year.

