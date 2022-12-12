Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover, Brunswick counties swear in Board of Education members, chair and vice-chair elected for both counties

Board of Education meetings in New Hanover and Brunswick counties included newly-elected...
Board of Education meetings in New Hanover and Brunswick counties included newly-elected members being sworn in and the election of each board's chair and vice-chair.(WGEM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met on Dec. 6., during which newly-elected members were sworn in.

Republicans Pat Bradford, Pete Wildeboer, Josie Barnhart and Melissa Mason were sworn into their positions on the board.

During the meeting, Pete Wildeboer was unanimously elected by the board to serve as their chair, while Pat Bradford was elected 4-3 to serve as the vice-chair.

Commissioners Josie Barnhart, Pete Wildeboer, Hugh McManus and Pat Bradford voted in favor of Pat Bradford as the vice-chair.

For more information about the New Hanover County Board of Education, along with videos of past meetings, please visit their website.

Also on Dec. 6, Republicans Robin Moffitt and Steve Gainey were sworn into their positions on the Brunswick County Board of Education.

During the meeting, Commissioner Steven Barger was chosen to serve as the board’s chair, while Commissioner Robin Moffitt was chosen to serve as the vice-chair.

For more information about the Brunswick County Board of Education, along with videos of past meetings, please visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Police sirens
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
Ocean Isle Beach
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Jamar Newkirk and Antwan Bryant
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement

Latest News

Jody Greene
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election petitions dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a Wilmington pizza restaurant.
aRtisano Pizza & Gelato Robot
The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from...
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman