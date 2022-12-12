New Hanover, Brunswick counties swear in Board of Education members, chair and vice-chair elected for both counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met on Dec. 6., during which newly-elected members were sworn in.

Republicans Pat Bradford, Pete Wildeboer, Josie Barnhart and Melissa Mason were sworn into their positions on the board.

During the meeting, Pete Wildeboer was unanimously elected by the board to serve as their chair, while Pat Bradford was elected 4-3 to serve as the vice-chair.

Commissioners Josie Barnhart, Pete Wildeboer, Hugh McManus and Pat Bradford voted in favor of Pat Bradford as the vice-chair.

For more information about the New Hanover County Board of Education, along with videos of past meetings, please visit their website.

Also on Dec. 6, Republicans Robin Moffitt and Steve Gainey were sworn into their positions on the Brunswick County Board of Education.

During the meeting, Commissioner Steven Barger was chosen to serve as the board’s chair, while Commissioner Robin Moffitt was chosen to serve as the vice-chair.

For more information about the Brunswick County Board of Education, along with videos of past meetings, please visit their website.

