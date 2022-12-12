Senior Connect
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see.

Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take the stage next year at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

But for fans of other genres, there are still several spots left for some variety. The Wilmington City Council recently increased the number of events allowed at the venue from 20 to 30.

The performances announced so far include:

  • Chase Rice: Way Down Yonder Tour with Avery Anna and Kameron Marlowe on April 22
  • Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour with Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher on April 29
  • Parker McCollum: Summer Tour 2023 with Jackson Dean on June 3
  • Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle on June 16
  • Tyler Childers: Send in the Hounds Tour with S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton on August 18

Tickets can be bought on the Live Nation website.

As for the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater:

  • Judah and the Lion’s Happy Again Tour on April 22
  • Umphrey’s McGee on April 28
  • Ben Folds and a Piano on April 29

Tickets can be purchased here.

