Man shot in head & killed, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was shot while inside a parked vehicle in Fayetteville, according to police.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers said once they got to the scene, they found a man and a juvenile in a truck.

Officers at the scene said the man had been shot in the head.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The man’s name is not being released until the family is notified, according to police.

Officers said the juvenile was also taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

If you know anything, call Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

