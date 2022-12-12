Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, pleaded guilty to her murder Monday in Onslow County Superior Court.

As a result of the plea deal, Kimrey will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had been facing the death penalty.

At the time of the child’s murder, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has indicated that Kristy Woods told investigators she put Mariah to bed at their home in Onslow County on Nov. 26, and Mariah was missing the next day.

Mariah was found dead in a creek in Pender County on Dec. 2, 2017. An autopsy found that she died from chloroform toxicity.

Prosecutors say Kimrey used chloroform on Mariah while trying to get her to fall asleep.

Kimrey was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges including concealing of death and obstruction of justice; he was charged with murder in January 2018.

