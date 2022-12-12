New Hanover County Jury convicts man for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996.

Iannone will be sentenced by Thomas R. Wilson on Tuesday, Dec. 13, per District Attorney Ben David’s office.

According to his arrest warrant, Iannone kidnapped a female victim and held her against her will as a sex slave. Last week on Friday, Dec. 9, District Attorney Ben David called on two witnesses who are both forensic scientists to show how the DNA findings couldn’t exclude Iannone from the rape case.

Iannone was a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy in 2008. The remains of Jackson-Foy and Angela Nobles Rothen were found in a ditch, but nobody has been charged in the case. Jackson-Foy’s sister Lisa Valentino told WECT in 2017 that she believed Iannone should have been arrested, but prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence.

