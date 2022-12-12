Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested

Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona. He is wanted for an alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent in October.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A suspect in the assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant Arizona real estate agent was arrested in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked Wednesday under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 8.

$13k reward offered for info on suspect in kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Police said the victim was showing the house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Ocean Isle Beach
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
Police sirens
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a...
‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents
Jamar Newkirk and Antwan Bryant
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement

Latest News

A protest march on Saturday in Raleigh called for an end to the death penalty.
100+ march in Raleigh to protest NC death penalty
A man was shot while inside a parked vehicle in Fayetteville, according to police.
Man shot in head & killed, juvenile injured in Fayetteville: police
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway
The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as...
Man pulls shotgun on NC middle school band lining up for Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say