Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned.

According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, instead of the original plan of the fall of 2026.

This adjustment comes after an agreement between the NCDOT and the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) in regards to the draft 2024-2033 State Transportation Improvement Plan, which can be reviewed here.

“I am glad we agreed to move this project forward,” said Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes. “Together, NCDOT and WMPO understand how important it is to the people who live, work and visit the area.”

Construction for the first portion of the Hampstead Bypass began earlier this year. Once both sections are complete, the bypass is expected to improve safety and relieve congestion in the area.

