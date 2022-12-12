Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & sunny ahead of midweek rain

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Dec. 12, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero through the next few days.

That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the 50s through midweek, with overnight lows slipping into the frosty cold 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A powerful cold front should approach late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the opportunity for much-needed rain, but also a few possible thunderstorms. Highs will surge briefly into the 60s on Thursday before colder weather returns by Friday and the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

