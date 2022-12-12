First Alert Forecast: brisk sunshine ahead of midweek storm chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Monday! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero.

That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the 50s through midweek, with overnight lows slipping into the frosty cold 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A powerful cold front should approach late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the opportunity for much-needed rain, but also a few possible thunderstorms. Highs will surge briefly into the 60s on Thursday before colder weather returns by Friday and the weekend.

