Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier, with proceeds benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear.

According to the announcement, those interested in participating can choose between two options:

Those seeking to participate in the main plunge can select either the 12 or 12:30 p.m. timeslot;

Those who would like to participate but can’t make it to Wrightsville Beach in time for the main plunges can sign up for the “Satellite Plunge,” allowing them to participate elsewhere. Those who choose this method are encouraged to use #wrightsvilleplunge while sharing their plunge online.

Those wishing to sign-up can do so on the event website. The Crystal Pier is located at 703 S. Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach.

In addition to the plunge, there will be activities beginning at 11 a.m. and an afterparty for participants.

